Police looking to trace witnesses after South Road robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery near a supermarket in Dundee.

The incident took place on a footpath leading to the supermarket on South Road at around 2pm on July 29.

Officers are keen to trace two young women who assisted the victim as they may have information to give to the police as witnesses.

The women are described as around 16 years old, white Caucasian, with long black hair. At the time of the incident both were wearing black tops and skirts.

Detective Constable Kirsty Sturrock from Dundee CID said: “We are keen to speak to these women as we believe they may have vital information that could assist our investigation in relation to this incident.

“I would appeal to the women, or anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to please get in touch.”