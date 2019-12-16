Police looking to trace two men after alleged cash theft from property in Perth

Police in Perth are hoping to trace two men in connection with an alleged theft of cash from a property in the city.

The incident took place at an address in Tulloch Road at around 7pm on December 12.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and white trainers.

The second man is also white, about 5ft 8ins, and wearing all black clothing. Both spoke with local accents.

At least one member of the public spoke with these men around this time.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “If you saw them in the Tulloch area around 7-8pm on Thursday and have any information regarding their identity or movements, please let us know.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”