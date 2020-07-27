Police looking to trace two men after alleged assault in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after three men were allegedly assaulted in Dundee.

The incident happened around 3am on Saturday July 25 in Brook Street, near the junction with Urquhart Street.

A group of three men were allegedly assaulted by two other men who had approached them and initially engaged them in conversation.

Police confirmed no-one was badly injured, however, they are looking to trace two men in connection with the incident.

The first is described as white, about 6ft tall with blonde hair and a silver stud-type-earring, and was wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.

The second male is described as white, about 5ft 8ins with dark hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference number is incident 0738 of July 25.