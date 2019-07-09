Police looking to trace three men following ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

Police are appealing for information following a “disturbance” which took place in Dundee yesterday evening.

Officers are looking to trace three men who were seen getting into a car following the incident, which took place on Paterson Street, near to the junction with Scott Court, between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.

The driver of the car is described as being overweight with a round face, ginger stubble and wearing thin wire framed glasses.

The second man, who got into the front passenger seat, is described as about 6ft and of average build, wearing a dark green hoodie and dark trousers.

The third passenger, who got into the rear of the car, is only described as wearing a dark hoodie which was “drawn tight around his face”.

The car is described as a large, shiny, dark saloon-style car, which looked expensive.

Police have said: “At this time of the evening there would have been a fair amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, with the nearby Tesco store and chip shop still open.

“The incident itself was over very quickly, but we would like to hear from anyone who saw any of these men or this car in the immediate area around that time, who think they may know the identity of the occupants or who may have captured the incident or vehicle on a dashcam.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.