Police looking to trace person after car ‘extensively’ damaged in Kinross fire

Police are appealing for information after a car was “extensively damaged” after it was set on fire in Kinross.

The wilful fireraising occurred around 9.45pm on Tuesday August 4 in Mill Street.

Police said a black Seat Leon was set on fire and extensively damaged.

Officers are looking to trace a person who was seen nearby at the time to help with their inquiries.

The person is described as slim-built and wearing a grey hooded top.

Anyone with information that could assist their investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference is incident 3630 of August 4.