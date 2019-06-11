Police looking to speak to young boy after ‘suspicious’ incident in Perthshire town

Police are looking to speak to boy, aged about nine or ten, after a “suspicious” incident in Bridge of Earn on June 8.

Officers said that at around 4pm two young girls, aged one and two, were left momentarily in the back garden of Old Mill Courtyard playing.

Both mothers of the girls returned a few moments later to find that the children were not there.

The girls were spotted by their mothers a short distance away in Main Street, accompanied by a boy.

Police Sergeant Campbell said : “We would like to speak to the boy to establish what exactly has happened on Saturday.

“On police arrival the small children appeared happy and unhurt by the incident but it is unclear whether the girls have wandered out the garden and on the road themselves and met with the boy or whether he has come into the garden.

“The boy made off in the direction of the shops on Main Street after being confronted by the mothers and was lost to sight.

“He was described as having short dark hair, black tracksuit top, black jogging bottoms and carrying a black backpack.

“Officers are liaising with a local primary school in an effort to establish the identity of the boy and have carried out door to doors inquiries, but we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/14764/19.