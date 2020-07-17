Police looking to speak to occupants of vehicle seen a ‘number of times’ on night of Lochee sexual assault

Police in Dundee are looking to trace the occupants of a black Vauxhall Corsa that was seen in the Lochee area “a number of times” where a serious sexual assault took place.

Officers received a report of concern for a 20-year-old female in Kirk Street around 11.50pm on Saturday July 11.

After speaking to the woman it was established that she had been the victim of a serious sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente said police are keen to speak to the occupants of the car as potential witnesses.

He said: “Since this was reported to us we’ve been conducting extensive enquiries and we continue to ask for the public’s help as part of our investigation.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses who have come forward and provided us with vital information.

“We are aware that there was a party at a house in Kirk Street late on Saturday evening, with people leaving around the time of the incident. We would like to hear from anyone who was there between 10pm – 11.45pm.

“Also, a black Vauxhall Corsa was seen a number of times in the area of Adamson’s Court between those times. Again, we would like to speak to the occupants of this car as potential witnesses.

“We are continuing to conduct inquiries in the immediate area, which will see an increased police presence while we continue our investigation.”

Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident 5058 of July 11.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.