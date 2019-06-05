Police looking for three men seen running from the scene of a ‘suspicious’ fire in Forfar

Police have launched a search for three men seen running from an area in Forfar following a suspicious fire.

A bin at the end of a driveway in the town’s Taranty Road was set alight at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

The fire then spread, causing damage to a parked car and destroying two bicycles.

Officers are now looking to trace three men who were seen running from the locus at the time.

The first is described as about 30, 5ft 8in and “heavyish” build. He was wearing a black rain jacket and dark trousers.

The second is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 11in, of eastern European appearance and wearing a dark tracksuit.

The third is only described as wearing dark clothing.