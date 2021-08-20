Police looking for cyclist who witnessed serious Fife crash that left motorcyclist in hospital

Fife police are seeking to trace a cyclist who they believe witnessed a serious crash that left a motorcyclist in hospital.

At around 6.40am near the turning for Broomhall House, Charlestown, there was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway involving a red Yamaha motorcycle and white Ford Transit van.

Both vehicles were travelling towards Rosyth at the time.

The 57-year-old motorcyclist sustained a serious arm and hand injury which required hospital treatment.

Immediately prior to the collision, police believe a cyclist had fallen from his bike in front of the Transit van.

Potential witness

The cyclist was uninjured and carried on his journey.

Fife officers are seeking to trace this cyclist who is being treated as a potential witness. The motorcyclist will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the crash.

The cyclist is described as white, between 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of medium build, wearing all black clothing with a yellow hi-viz vest on.

He had black gloves, a black helmet with a white stripe, black shoes, and was on a mountain bike which was white with a white seat.

‘Cyclist is not at fault’

Sergeant Nicola Young from the Road Policing Unit based in Glenrothes said: “Our inquiries so far have established that the cyclist was travelling eastbound towards Rosyth, which was the same direction as the van and motorcyclist.

“He may not have seen the collision behind him and was able to carry on with his journey after becoming unseated from his bike.

“If you are this cyclist who was on the A985 in Fife yesterday, please come forward and speak to officers as part of this inquiry. You are only considered a witness and not at fault.

“Please contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 0458 of August 19 2021.”