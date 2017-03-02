CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to after a shop worker was assaulted in a Dundee shop.

Officers are appealing for information from the public about the man — described as being in Asian appearance — following the attack earlier this year at the Ann Summers store in the city centre.

The incident occurred at about 1.50pm on January 4 at the Reform Street premises but investigators have still been unable to identify the man.

He described as being in his late 40s, of an average build and about 5ft 8 in tall. The man is thought to have left the store and walked towards City Square.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The man is described as Asian appearance, in his late 40s, approximately 5ft 8 in in height and average build. He has short, thick dark brown/black hair, which is greying.

“At the time of this incident, he was seen to be wearing brown dress shoes, dark coloured trousers — possibly jeans — a three-quarter length jacket or grey tweed style material, a white and black checked scarf with a dark-coloured rucksack on his back which had a distinctive yellow trim.”

The spokeswoman added: “He was last seen exiting the store and walking south on Reform Street towards the City Square. Despite extensive inquiries, the person responsible has still to be identified and officers appealing for witness information.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police have not revealed the nature of the assault or if anyone was injured in the attack.

Staff at the shop couldn’t be reached for comment before the Tele went to press today.