Police look for witness after cyclist pushed into road in Monifieth

Police are looking for a witness to an altercation that took place yesterday between a cyclist and pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Victoria Street in Monifieth at around 5:50pm on Monday June 29.

A cyclist was pushed into the road as a result.

Officers are looking to trace a male in his 50s who is 5ft 10ins tall, has grey hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 2821 of June 29.

An unfortunate typo in the police appeal described the man’s hair as great, which was later changed to grey.

The slip-up didn’t escape eagle-eyed Facebook users, who poked fun at the mistake in the social media post.