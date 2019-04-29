Police, lifeboat, and helicopter rescue canoeist after getting stuck in mud on banks of Tay

Emergency rescue crews spent three hours saving a man trapped in mud near Errol last night.

The canoeist had tried to reach shore when he became stuck and sparked a “huge response” from lifeboat, police, ambulance and finally a helicopter team.

He called the coastguard himself using a mobile phone and a lifeboat was scrambled from Broughty Ferry.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “It is a difficult part of the River Tay to reach with high, 12ft river banks and reeds and there is nowhere to land a canoe until the little harbour at Port Allen or Invergowrie.

“We got the call just after 9pm and we scrambled a lifeboat plus there were coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Carnoustie in attendance and even from South Queensferry who provided mud rescue equipment.

“A lifeboat could not reach him and eventually a helicopter from Prestwick rescued him safe and well.”