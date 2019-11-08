Police led on chase in Arbroath, with claims driver was going 120mph on wrong side of road

Police were involved in a major chase as five vehicles followed a car through the streets of Arbroath on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

A rogue driver in a Vauxhall Corsa caused chaos as they sped around the town on the wrong side of the road, well above the speed limit, before heading towards Dundee on the A92.

One resident spotted the speeding motorist near Arbroath FC’s Gayfield ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He said: “I was woken up by police sirens at around 1am, so I looked out of my window to see what was going on.

“I saw a police BMW driving down the street. I went back to bed but I heard sirens again, it must have been about 10 minutes later.

“I looked out of the window again and saw a Corsa driving down the road on the wrong side, followed by three police BMWs, a police van and a police SUV.

“The car must have been going at least 100mph, maybe more. It drove past Gayfield and on to the dual carriageway.”

A driver on the road also encountered the speeding car. He posted on the Arbroath Online Facebook page: “I had to swerve to get out of the driver’s road.

“I was driving home from work towards Arbroath and saw a car with full beam on heading towards Dundee on the wrong side.

“They were doing about 120mph on the dual carriageway, very fast. Police were on the opposite side of the road following at the same speed.”

Another commenter on the page who witnessed the chase posted: “They were flashing us as they were coming towards us on the dual carriageway at Muirdrum.

“I didn’t realise they were on wrong side until they were close and saw the police’s blue lights on the other side.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 11.40pm on Tuesday November 5, police attempted to stop a vehicle on the A92, near Arbroath, which subsequently failed to stop for officers.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to trace those involved and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 5252 of November 5.”