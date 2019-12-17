Police launch search after cyclist attacked by man with Border Collie puppy in Kirriemuir

Police are hunting for a man who allegedly assaulted a cyclist on a pathway in Kirriemuir on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly before 1pm on part of the Kirriemuir path network, near the Old Quarry, Brechin Road.

Officers are now searching for a man described as in his 60s, around 6ft in height, with white hair and a white beard.

He was wearing a white jumper with a blue logo on it and had a small Border Collie puppy with him at the time.

A statement from the force said: “The incident took place on part of the Kirriemuir path network, and while there were no other eye witnesses present at the time, other people using the paths that day may recognise the description of the man we would like to speak with and be able to identify him.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”