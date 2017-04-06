Police have launched an investigation after tickets stolen from an attraction were allegedly posted for sale on a Dundee Facebook page.

The passes were taken from St Andrews Aquarium on Tuesday.

Today, aquarium bosses issued a warning to people planning to visit — urging them not to buy the tickets — saying that anyone who bought them could be turned away at the door.

Around 300 of them were taken from an office at the animal centre.

Staff claimed that the passes were being offered for sale on the page Facebay Dundee for as little as £5.

An adult day pass usually costs £11.

A picture of one a pass was posted on the page by a man, with the caption: “I have a voucher for St Andrews Aquarium, normal price £11 for adults, I’m selling them for £5 each, deals can be done.” A number of people said they would take up the offer and the user encouraged them to send him a message.

When approached by the Tele, the poster claimed he had won the tickets in a competition.

A spokeswoman for St Andrew’s Aquarium hit out at the thieves as the stolen passes are usually given to the local community and charity.

She said: “We have a good idea who took the vouchers because our CCTV cameras filmed the individual sneaking into the office where they are kept.

“What makes it even worse is that these are charity passes.

“We give them out as raffle prizes to local people, businesses and schools who are raising money for good causes.

“With it being the Easter holidays, we want to alert families that these stolen vouchers are being offered for sale online.

“The aquarium is expecting a huge number of visitors to our new ‘Amazing Amazon’ zone and we don’t want to turn anyone away because they present a stolen voucher.”

Police Scotland are investigating the theft.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the theft of a number of family pass vouchers from St Andrews Aquarium.

“The incident happened some time between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday April 4, and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.”