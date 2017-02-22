Emergency services rushed to a street in Dundee’s Maryfield after a man was assaulted.

Police have appealed for information after the 57-year-old man was attacked late on Friday afternoon.

The assault took place on Arklay Street, near the Clepington Road end of the street.

An ambulance arrived at the scene within three minutes but the man did not require hospital treatment.

One resident described seeing a large police presence at the scene.

He said: “I had just come back from work — it must have been about 4pm.

“There were at least two police cars on the left side of the street as I looked up, and another on the other side, round about where Arklay Street meets Arklay Terrace.

“There was an ambulance there as well although I couldn’t see anyone being taken into it at that time.

“It looked to me like the police were searching the flats on the right hand side of the road for someone.”

A police spokeswoman urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Police Scotland is carrying out inquiries after a 57-year-old man was assaulted in Arklay Street, Dundee, on Friday February 17. Officers are keen to speak to two men in connection with the incident.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.09pm to attend an incident at an address in Arklay Street, Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on scene at 4.12pm.”