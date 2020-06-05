Police launch probe into the death of a ‘vulnerable man’ in Dundee

An investigation has been launched after the body of a 44-year-old man was discovered at a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to an address on Perth Road after concerns were raised for a tenant.

Police have since confirmed a man was found dead on Wednesday.

One neighbour said a social worker had initially tried to get in contact with the tenant before the emergency services arrived at the address, near to the junction with Thomson Street around an hour later.

The neighbour, who did not wish to be named, felt – given the man’s “vulnerable state” – the process of gaining access to the property should have been done with more “urgency”.

He said: “The alarm was raised at 4.50pm when the social worker arrived, I knew of the tenant’s vulnerability and felt there should have been more urgency to get access to the property right from the start. It took hours for that door to be put in to find him.”

Another resident said her flat was “rattling” as the emergency services tried to gain access.

She added: “Due to the noise and the force I actually thought it was someone trying to get into my address, the whole flat was rattling.

“I do know the man hadn’t been at the property for long periods of time. There have been issues in this block in the past with police attending, but I had no idea what was going on this time.”

Police remained at the address for most of yesterday morning with officers coming in and out of the block.

Another neighbour, who had seen the man recently, described the incident as a “tragic end”.

She said: “I think I last saw the resident within the last month or so.

“I was aware he was vulnerable and he was living there off and on, so I don’t know if that had played an impact on how long it took to get into the address.”

A spokeswoman for the police said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”