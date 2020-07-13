Police launch probe into serious sexual assault in Lochee after woman with ‘Liverpool accent’ found wrapped in duvet

Police have issued an appeal for information after receiving a report that a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in Dundee.

The incident was initially reported to police after the woman was found wrapped in a duvet and “clearly very distressed” on the city’s Kirk Street at around 11.50pm on Saturday.

Officers attended and, after speaking to the 20-year-old woman, are treating her report as a serious sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente said: “The woman would’ve been very distinctive as she was wrapped in a duvet with a strong Liverpool accent and clearly very distressed just before midnight on Saturday.

“We’re trying to establish the full circumstances so we’re appealing to anyone who has any information or saw anything suspicious in the Kirk Street area around that time to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 5058 of 11 July 2020.