Police launch probe into Dundee ‘blackmail’ plot after more alleged victims come forward

Police have now launched an investigation into claims that a man in Dundee is trying to blackmail multiple people online by threatening to leak faked nude images of them.

Last month the Tele revealed that Cara Martinez had claimed she had been threatened by a Dundee man who was going “photoshop her face onto naked bodies and post them online” unless Cara sent explicit pictures.

Cara, who is originally from the city, and her husband, Denny, who now live in the United States contacted local police while family still living in Scotland did the same.

Police said at the time they had offered “appropriate advice” but no further action was being taken.

Since the initial story several other alleged victims have come forward and spoken with the paper claiming they have also been targeted by the same man.

Now the force has confirmed an investigation has been launched this week after more people came forward.

Some of the alleged victims have said the news would help to provide “some closure” on the matter.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

One woman, who declined to be named, said: “I’m certainly happy it is being looked into and not disregarded.

“In Cara telling her story it has helped others to come forward. I’m shocked myself just by how many people have reached out.

“In most cases I think people were scared how this would play out if they contacted the police.”

Another man confirmed he was aware police were now investigating after another person had contacted officers,

He added: “I’m delighted to hear police are looking into this matter. I was aware another person had come forward.

“It’s been horrible to hear other people have been threatened in this manner.”

Speaking from his home in Virginia, Denny confirmed nine people had reached out over the last month claiming to have been targeted in the same manner.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we are investigating several linked reports of online threats. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.”