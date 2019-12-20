Police launch probe into death of man in supported housing in Dundee

An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was discovered in supported housing.

A police presence has remained at the front and back of an property on Craigmount Road, Charleston, since the discovery of a yet “unidentified man” on Wednesday evening.

Police said inquiries into the incident were still ongoing as they carried out door-to-door inquiries to establish details on the man.

Neighbours had been “concerned” when officers arrived at the scene shortly after 5.40pm.

One woman said police had come to her door asking if she knew the man that resided in the property.

She added: “We didn’t know him very well, he kept himself to himself. Police had come to our door asking if we knew him but there wasn’t much more to say than that.

“We are shocked to hear he has passed away, he had been living there for a few years.

“There was a concern when we saw police at the front and back door of the property – they’ve been there over the last 24 hours.”

Blackwood Homes was approached for comment.