Police launch probe into break-in at sheltered housing complex in Douglas

Locals have branded the heartless thieves who broke into sheltered housing as “scum”.

Police have launched an investigation into the break-in at a property on Balcarres Terrace, which was reported on Tuesday morning.

It is understood to have happened late on Monday evening or into the early hours of the following day.

Residents of the homes, which are managed by Dundee Council, have been rocked by the news someone targeted a neighbouring property.

Reports online have claimed that a woman had been sleeping when the intruder entered the property.

One man, who lives in the complex, said he was aware police had been in attendance before adding he was “stunned” to hear what had happened.

He said: “I’ve lived here for around four years and it is very quiet around here. I heard what has taken place but I don’t know directly what property has been affected by this.

“I’m stunned to hear what has taken place.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said they were aware of the matter and it was now in the hands of the police.

The widely-shared post sparked a wave of outrage.

One woman said: “That’s shocking, not even safe in your own home in sheltered housing.”

A spokesman for police said: “Police were called at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning following reports of a break-in in Balcarres Terrace in Dundee.

“Inquiries are on-going to trace those responsible.”

Councillor Will Dawson said he was “disgusted” to hear what had happened in the area this week.

He added: “Douglas is a tight-knit community and I’m sure anyone who has any information will contact Police Scotland regarding the matter.

“I’m disgusted to hear this has happened to someone within the sheltered housing area.

“I would urge anyone with any safety concerns to contact Police Scotland regarding home safety checks.”