Police launch probe into Arbroath High Street vandalism

Police are appealing for information after a glass window was smashed on Arbroath High Street last weekend.

The incident is believed to have taken place at some point between 5pm Saturday July 3 and 10am on Monday July 5 at Finishing Touches, a gift shop in the city centre.

Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the act of vandalism to come forward.

In a post made to the Tayside Police Division Facebook, they said: “Officers in Arbroath are appealing for information regarding a vandalism in the town’s High Street. Between 5pm on Saturday July 3 and 10am on Monday July 5 a glass panel at Finishing Touches was smashed.

“If you have any information please get in touch quoting reference number CR/019090/21.”

Information can be given by talking to any police officer or contacting the anonymous Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.