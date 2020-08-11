Video: Police launch probe after wrecking spree damages cars in Dundee

Residents have been left “disgusted” after yobs spray painted cars on a crime spree in Dundee.

Licence plates on vehicles parked in Constitution Road, Smillie Court and Dudhope Park were damaged – and paintwork was destroyed with graffiti, including the word ‘Covid’.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were conducting inquiries into the incident, which is believed to have happened on Monday morning.

The vehicles’ owners told the Tele that signs directing people to the coronavirus testing site at Dudhope Castle had also been moved.

As a result, one woman claimed drivers had mistakenly gone to Smillie Court believing it was the testing site.

She added: “It’s disgusting what has happened to everyone’s cars. My windscreen and passenger door were spray-painted.

“At around 9am yesterday people were getting out of their cars thinking this was the testing site for Covid-19, as the sign was pointing at an entrance into one of the doorways.

“It looks like it may have started in Dudhope Park before they came into Smillie Court, then smashing a car window on Constitution Road.”

One woman said her Renault Megane had been targeted, before telling the Tele police had “recovered” two cans of spray paint at the scene.

She said this was second time multiple vehicles had been targeted in the area – a disturbance last September also saw licence plates damaged.

She added: “My car was also damaged during the incident last year. The vehicle licence plates were taken off with a hammer last time. A number of the plates have been spray painted in this instance.

“A car near to mine has also been sprayed with the word Covid which is also really weird. I don’t even know how much this is going to cost to get this cleaned-up.

“The police did recover some spray paint and put it into evidence bags.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Police were called this morning, Monday August 10, following several reports of a number of cars being vandalised outside homes in Smillie Court, Dundee.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”