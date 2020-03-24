Police launch probe after window frame launched from Hilltown multi

Residents feared someone could have been killed after a double-glazed window frame was launched from a seventh floor flat.

The incident happened at Tulloch Court shortly before midnight on Friday before police were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland described the action as “reckless” before confirming enquiries into the incident were on-going.

One resident who declined to be named said that school children had taken over an abandoned flat before the unsavoury scenes last week.

A video taken from a nearby property catches the moment the window frame was launched from the building.

The resident said: “Another neighbour living opposite the multi captured it on video. It is hard to see what happened but you hear the frame hitting the ground below.

“It is horrendous what has happened. Someone could have been killed if they’d been walking by.

“Another video taken shows police arriving at the scene while a group of youths come from Tulloch Court.

“The problem for the police is they were arriving as most of the kids were leaving. The poor folk living on the landing around the flat must have had a torrid time of it putting up with that.

“I live slightly further away from it but I certainly don’t feel safe here. I wish they’d put the concierge back at the multis again at nights permanently for the residents.”

Another man who has friends in the block said the flat on seventh floor had been destroyed in the incident.

He said: “I thought it had happened around 1am on Friday but it could have been earlier. The occupant has abandoned the flat though and school children between the ages of 16 and 18 have been able to get in.

“They’ve launched a doubled glazed window frame from the living room. That property is on the seventh floor and I’ve heard its been destroyed inside.

“On that video that’s been captured you can’t see the window frame but you certainly hear it hitting the floor. The kids involved are totally out of control.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 11.57pm on Thursday, 19 March, officers were called to Tulloch Court, Hilltown, Dundee and police enquiries are continuing into this reckless conduct.”