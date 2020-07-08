Police launch probe after thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen from Dundee pub

Brazen thieves broke into a pub which was undergoing renovation work and stole power tools worth around £10,000.

Bentleys, the building firm re-fitting the Mercantile Bar on Commercial Street, returned to work on Monday morning to find a haul of items taken.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are looking into the incident, which is understood to have happened some time between Sunday and the following day.

Grant Montgomery, Bentleys’ Managing Director, said the overall cost of replacing the items could be close to £10,000.

Among the items taken were a Dewalt Chop Saw, Makita SDS hammer drill and drills and a Paslode Finish Nailer.

Grant confirmed joiners working on the site had also lost small tools and screwdriver sets.

He added: “It appears they have forced there way into the rear of the Mercantile Bar, which sits at side of the entrance of the Keiller Centre.

“As far as we are aware there was a black Honda Civic and two individuals spotted on Chapel Street, which runs down towards the Arctic Bar.

“So far we’ve thankfully managed to recover a Samsung tablet and a nail gun which had strangely been dumped in a bin on Chapel Street.”

The firm believes the culprits may have been disturbed when tradesman arrived at the site on Monday.

Grant added: “There were items that had been bagged up ready to be taken but they were left on the site.

“Given that work has been affected during the pandemic it’s an added disruption we don’t need.

“We’ve been working to try and re-shape the site to allow folk to return to work safely. Prior to lockdown we were only about four to six weeks away from completing the job.

“Our foreman for the job had been scheduled to retire and had decided to stay on to complete the job, so it’s a sickener he’s had his tools stolen.

“We are now in the process of sourcing other machinery to complete the works. As well as this our insurance premiums will no doubt be up next year as a result of this brazen theft.”

The owners of the Mercantile Bar did not wish to comment about the incident on the site.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8am on Monday, 6 July, 2020, police received a report of a break-in at a pub formerly known as the Mercantile Bar, Commercial Street, Dundee.

“The break-in is believed to have occurred some time between 3.30 pm on Friday, 3 July and the Monday morning, 6 July 2020.

“A number of tools have been reported stolen from the premises.

“Police inquiries are continuing.”