Police have launched an investigation after a man’s Hilltown flat was broken into and reportedly around £2,000 worth of clothing was stolen.

Robbie Lynch, from Dallfield Court, discovered his door had been kicked in and clothes taken after returning home shortly before 5pm on Friday.

He said he is already looking to secure a move away from the building after a haul of his North Face clothing was stolen.

© Supplied by Robbie Lynch

The 21-year-old said: “It looks like whoever has come in here has just used brute force by just kicking the door in.

“The house wasn’t turned over as such but they’ve just gone into my drawers and taken a load of North Face clothing which I’d just recently purchased.

“I had been away out in the afternoon and came back just after 4pm to find the door badly damaged and a load of my clothes were stolen.

“All in all I reckon there has been £2,000 worth of clothing that has been taken, there was jumpers, t-shirts and joggers.

“I have still got some clothes left but they’ve literally taken everything from my house. Thankfully anything else of any value wasn’t taken.”

Dundee City Council has since come round and had to repair the door which was left badly damaged.

© Supplied by Robbie Lynch

He added: “The council have come and fixed the door this week but it was left in some nick, it had actually damaged the wall quite badly as well because of the force used.

“Unfortunately my neighbours haven’t heard anything in connection with what happened but it’s certainly pretty brazen that someone has come in at this time of day and done this.

“My door wasn’t secured properly until recently so I had to take my other valuables to my sister’s just to make sure they were secure.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Around 4.25pm on Friday, 20 November, 2020, we received a report of a break-in to a property in Dallfield Court, Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”