Police launch probe after stolen vehicle was ablaze outside Dundee fire station

Fire crews were called to a blaze “right outside their door” after a stolen car was went on fire just yards from the station.

One appliance from Macalpine Road Fire Station scrambled to the scene near Clepington Roundabout after a Vauxhall Viva Rocks went up in smoke.

Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, before standing down just before 2am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Dawson Drive area.

One man who saw the car being towed away told the Tele he “couldn’t believe what happened”.

He added: “When we came past at around 2am there was a police van situated on the scene along with a tow truck.

“The blue car looked to be badly damaged at the front as it was getting uploaded onto the tow truck.

“At that point I just assumed someone had perhaps been involved in a bad collision or lost control given the weather – there had been a lot of rain over Saturday night.

“I can’t believe the car went up in flames, it was literally right outside their [Scottish Fire and Rescue’s] front door.”

An investigation is ongoing and police have launched an appeal for public information.

A spokesman said: “At around 1.20am on Sunday, 14 June, officers were called to the Macalpine Road area of Dundee following reports of a car being found on fire.

“The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Enquiries have established that the car – a Vauxhall Viva Rocks – had been reported stolen from the Dawson Drive area some time between 10pm on Friday, 12 June, and 10am on Saturday, 13 June.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Police Scotland have appealed with anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 1212 of June 13.