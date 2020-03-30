Police launch probe after man was assaulted at Dundee flats

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries after a man was assaulted inside a property at a Hilltown multi.

Officers were called to Tulloch Court shortly before 3pm yesterday after reports of the incident, where a 44-year-old man was targeted.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the man was uninjured but said they were now looking to establish the exact circumstances.

Two neighbours spoke with the Tele explaining that a property door had been damaged in the incident.

He added: “I’m aware there were four officers at the scene around 4pm. They chapped on my door asking if I was aware of a disturbance.

“It feels like a never-ending cycle down here. Despite what’s going on in the outside world it’s business as usual in the block.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Around 2.40pm on Sunday, March 29 police were called to a report of a 44 year-old man assaulted earlier that afternoon within a flat in Tulloch Court, Hilltown Terrace.

“The man was uninjured and police inquiries are continuing to establish more information on this report and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”