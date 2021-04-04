Police launch probe after man seriously assaulted in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after a man was seriously assaulted in Dundee.

The incident happened around 11.40pm on Saturday, in Ancrum Court in Lochee.

The 34-year-old man suffered serious head injuries during a disturbance at the multi, on Burnside Street, and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

‘Really worrying’

A resident at Ancrum Court said: “I looked outside last night to see blue lights and police gathered in the street.

“I couldn’t see what was happening but there seemed to be a man lying on the ground that they were standing round.

“An ambulance also arrived and the man was treated by paramedics on the ground before being put in the back of the ambulance.”

Another resident had seen a commotion outside the flats before hearing from neighbours someone had been “badly hurt”.

“I had gone outside with my dog just before midnight and there were a fair amount of police gathered outside Ancrum Court,” she said.

“Someone told me they had heard shouting and swearing and that a man had been badly hurt.

“It’s really worrying that this happened in such a built up area.

“I really hope the person is going to be ok. It makes you worried about leaving your home after dark.

“It’s getting worse and worse round here and it’s really frightening to learn that someone was badly injured.

“I hope they get whoever did this to this guy.”

CCTV footage sought by officers

Detective Constable Kieran Bradley, of Dundee CID, said: “We are eager to speak to anyone who witnessed the disturbance on Saturday night.

“In particular we would like to hear from you if you have private CCTV footage showing anything that could help with our enquiries.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Dundee CID via 101, quoting incident 5075 of Saturday April 3, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”