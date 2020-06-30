Police launch probe after man ‘indecently exposed’ himself in Perthshire

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Perthshire.
The incident took place in the Drumsuldry Wood area of Coupar at around 4.40pm on June 24.
In a statement posted on Facebook, police said they were looking to trace a man described as being around 5ft 8in, of stocky build and wearing neon yellow exercise shorts.
They said he had a black t-shirt on, was wearing brown hiking boots and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.
