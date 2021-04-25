Police launch probe after man, 38, attacked in Douglas area of Dundee

Shocked residents have spoken of their horror after a man in his thirties was assaulted outside a newsagents in Douglas.

The incident on Balmoral Terrace happened shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday evening as members of the public looked on.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed an investigation had been launched into the incident.

‘Loads of people are speaking about it’

One resident had seen video footage of the reported disturbance circulating on Sunday morning.

Within the video a man could be seen in dark clothing lying outside on the ground whilst a man in a white t-shirt unleashed a series of punches.

The resident who did not wish to be named said he “couldn’t believe” what he’d seen.

He added: “Loads of people in the area are speaking about what happened.

“Obviously we don’t know what’s unfolded prior to the video but I was horrified to see it.

“It’s really worrying that something like this has happened right on our doorstep.”

‘I couldn’t believe what I was watching’

The man added: “Two women tried to intervene as the guy on the floor didn’t seem to be moving let alone fighting back.

“The other man looks like he’s about to leave before he comes back and starts screaming in the guy’s face before kicking him again.

“After that he just walked off in the direction of the Douglas clubby, I couldn’t believe what I was watching.

“I’m amazed to hear the other guy didn’t suffer any serious injuries.”

Another resident said: “I’d heard about what happened and I’m quite shocked that this has taken place.

“There’s also video footage flying about and it sounds like the man was the victim of quite a bad attack.

“My thoughts are with him.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “We were called to reports of an assault on a 38-year-old man on Balmoral Terrace, Dundee around 8.35pm on Saturday 24 April.

“Enquiries into this incident are continuing.”