Police launch probe after injured man found lying on the street

Residents have expressed shock after a man with facial injuries was found lying on a pavement in the early hours.

A passing motorist alerted the authorities after reportedly finding the vulnerable man in a “bad way” shortly before 3am on Alexander Street.

Police Scotland confirmed they are now investigating the incident to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

One local said a motorist had rushed to the man’s aid near the junction with Dens Road before the emergency services arrived.

He added: “The guy was lying face down, he looked to be in a bad way, he only had shorts on as well, he was dressed in black and looked to be relatively young, possibly in his early twenties.

“I heard the driver phoning the emergency services, you could see the man was moving but he looked to be largely unresponsive when the other man was trying to speak to him.

“There was no one else at the scene with the injured party – goodness knows what had gone on before he was found.”

He added: “Well done for the driver stopping as well. He was there for a period of time and gave the guy his jacket and kept talking to him before the emergency services arrived.

“I have no idea how long that man had been lying there for but he was clearly in a vulnerable state and needed urgent medical attention.”

Residents living in nearby Blaikies Mews said they were unaware of any door-to-door inquiries being conducted by Police Scotland after the incident.

One man who has lived in the block for over a year added: “I’m shocked to hear that this has happened.

“It is normally quiet around here and I certainly never heard anything in connection with this incident.

“The police haven’t conducted any door-to-door inquiries as far as I’m aware of.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police were called around 2.50am on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, after a man was found with facial injuries on Alexander Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0262 of 30/09/20.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.