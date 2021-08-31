Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police launch probe after fire started deliberately at Crieff farm

By Bryan Copland
August 31, 2021, 1:04 pm
The fire happened in a field near Crieff High School
An investigation has been launched after firefighters spent several hours tackling a blaze at a farm in Crieff.

Crews were called to Broich Road, near Crieff High School, at around 9pm on Monday – where a “large number” of hay bales were alight.

The fire is thought to have been started deliberately.

Sergeant David Patton of Crieff police station said: “Fires such as this cause substantial financial loss to farmers and a number of fire appliances sent several hours working to extinguish it.

Youths seen in field before fire reported

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could identify whoever is responsible.

“Our inquiries suggest a number of youths were seen in the field a short time before the fire was reported.

Please call 101, quoting 3476 of August 30, with any information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

