Police launch probe after fire started deliberately at Crieff farm

An investigation has been launched after firefighters spent several hours tackling a blaze at a farm in Crieff.

Crews were called to Broich Road, near Crieff High School, at around 9pm on Monday – where a “large number” of hay bales were alight.

The fire is thought to have been started deliberately.

Sergeant David Patton of Crieff police station said: “Fires such as this cause substantial financial loss to farmers and a number of fire appliances sent several hours working to extinguish it.

Youths seen in field before fire reported

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could identify whoever is responsible.

“Our inquiries suggest a number of youths were seen in the field a short time before the fire was reported.

“Please call 101, quoting 3476 of August 30, with any information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”