Police launch probe after Dundee residents receive ‘blackmail letters’ claiming they are being watched

Dundee residents have been left “intimidated” after receiving malicious mail claiming they were under 24/7 surveillance.

People on Charleston Drive, near the junction with Ancrum Road, confirmed they contacted the police after having the sinister mail posted through their doors.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed enquiries into the matter are ongoing after several residents contacted Police Scotland at the end of January.

The threatening A4 document was posted with a 1st class stamp, one victim said.

Within the ranting correspondence the person threatens those living in the area with their “criminal connections” before claiming “intimate performances” from their homes had been recorded and would go online.

The letter concludes with the person claiming they “now own Charleston Drive” before telling the home owners to “back off”.

Residents did not wish to be named but said the incident had been the “talk of the community”.

“For the first few weeks after receiving this letter I was feeling intimidated,” one female resident said.

“I’ve lived here for over 10 years and we’ve never had anything like this before. There were at least five households on this street, which all got exactly the same document.

“At the end of the day these were blackmail letters which also told us to keep our blinds shut.

“The letters all came via the post with a 1st class postage stamp on them. We more or less all received them around the same time.

“Police Scotland were contacted given the content in the letter and we provided them with a copy and they’ve been looking into it.

“Everyone was concerned when we first received them and that has passed a little as the days have gone on.

“The only plus point to have come out of this is that it has brought the residents closer together – we’ve all be checking-in with one another to make sure we are OK.”

Another resident said she was aware the “threatening letter” had gone to a mix of people living in the street.

She added: “It’s gone to pensioners, middle-aged people and single people.

“I think people were relieved in a way that more people got it than just themselves but it’s still shocking.

“As soon as folk got these letters at the end of January a majority of those who received them contacted the police and some handed the letter personally into Bell Street.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Officers are continuing with enquiries into the matter.”