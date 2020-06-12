Police launch probe as Dundee driver flees scene carrying eggs after crashing into parked cars

A man fled the scene of a crash with a “crate of eggs” after smashing into parked cars in Dundee.

Three vehicles along Balunie Avenue and Balmullo Square were damaged in the incident in the early hours of yesterday.

Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report of a car “colliding with parked vehicles” shortly after midnight and are hunting a man and two women who ran away following the incident.

Marilyn Towers’ Ford Focus was badly damaged in the incident and she fears the vehicle is now a “write-off”.

The 66-year-old said: “Our car was moved forward literally two parking spaces as a result of what happened they must have been going at a fair speed to have done this.

“Our neighbour advised the person involved reversed back after they’d smashed into our car and headed towards Balmullo Square where I understand other vehicles were damaged.

“I’m angry about what has happened because its going to be us that’s out of pocket, the car is probably a write-off due to the nature of the damage.”

Donna Todd who lives on Balmullo Square said they heard a “big bang” as the silver Vauxhall involved came into their street.

She added: “The car collided with a van and another car on my street. I saw two females getting out and a man who was carrying a crate of eggs bizarrely enough.

“He ran towards a gap in Balmullo Square and the two females ran in the opposite direction. I was wondering what the hell was going on.

“I was half asleep but when I went out in the morning there are smashed eggs on the ground near one of the damaged vehicles – it’s the last thing you expect to see someone fleeing away with after a car crash.”

Both Marilyn and Donna confirmed police soon arrived and began combing the surrounding area in an effort to catch the group.

Stuart Craigon, 33, said he heard the tyres of the Vauxhall “screeching” before it mounted the kerb on Balmullo Square.

He added: “The three people in the car cleared house once they crashed on Balmullo Square.

“There have been crashes on Balunie Avenue before but this was certainly one of the more bizarre ones.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a car colliding with parked vehicles on Balunie Avenue, Dundee, around 12.20am on Thursday, 11 June, 2020.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”