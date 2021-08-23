Police launch probe after car set on fire in Kirkton

Police have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately set on fire in the car park of a Kirkton shopping area.

The 10-year-old black Ford was set alight while it was parked outside the shops on Haldane Avenue at 5.45pm on Sunday.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene, and residents claim to have heard loud banging and popping noises as the car was destroyed by the flames.

No one was injured during the blaze.

One resident said: “I heard it at about 5.30pm, but I don’t know what happened.

“There was just a loud bang and I looked out and saw it go up in flames.

“The police and fire engines showed up pretty soon after that.”

Another local claimed the vehicle went up shortly after its occupants had got out.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We first got the call at 5.40pm, one appliance was called to the scene.

“We got the final stop call at 5.55pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a car on fire at Haldane Avenue in Dundee shortly after 5.45pm on Sunday.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and nobody was injured.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3111 of August 22.”