A man had to be taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in the hand during a disturbance in a Lochee multi.

CID officers have been conducting inquiries over recent days after the incident in Elders Court on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed a man was treated at Ninewells Hospital as a result of his injuries as some locals described seeing “blood spatters” in the communal stairwell.

One man said he noticed a “sizable” police presence on Tuesday afternoon and officers remained stationed on the fourth landing for a couple of days.

After living in the block for more than a decade, he said he was no stranger to police activity, and said he “feared the worst” when he saw the officers arrive.

He added: “There were two police vans and two unmarked cars here on Tuesday afternoon. I’ve heard a man was stabbed in the hand during this incident.

“There was apparently blood spatters on the stairwell between landing four and 14.

“It’s obviously horrendous what’s meant to have happened and when I saw the amount of police I feared the worst and thought someone had been killed.

“I can’t say I’m surprised with what has meant to have gone on, over the last five years or so I would say the block has gone down hill.”

Another woman, who did not wished to be named for fear of reprisals, also saw officers on the for two days.

She added: “The police came to our door but we genuinely couldn’t assist them with anything that had gone on.

“They were here for at least two days in connection with what happened.”

A neighbour, who only moved in a few months ago, said officers came to his door asking if he’d heard anything in the stairwell or on the landing.

Police confirmed their investigation was ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “At around 9.40am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, police were advised that a man had been injured during an incident at a flat in Elders Court, Dundee.

“He was treated at Ninewells Hospital. Inquiries are continuing.”