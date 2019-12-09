Police launch manhunt for missing Perth pensioner

A search and rescue operation was launched in Perth yesterday amid growing concern for a missing pensioner.

Michael McGannon was last seen at his home in the city’s North Muirton area at around 9pm on Saturday.

Police have said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for the 73-year-old’s welfare.

Emergency services focused efforts on an area around the Queen’s Bridge throughout the afternoon.

Mr McGannon, who lives in Iona Court, is described as being 6ft 1ins, of a slim build, with grey hair. Police said he walks very slowly.

At the time he went missing, he is thought to have been wearing a green fleece jacket and dark trousers.

Inspector Mark Veal of West Bell Street police station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Michael’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Given his age and the adverse weather over the past 18 hours we would like to know he is OK and would urge anyone with information to contact us, or if Michael is reading this, please let us know you are safe.

“Anyone who may have seen Michael is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1298 of Sunday, 8 December.”

A statement on Broughty Ferry lifeboat’s Facebook page said: “Minutes after the memorial service for the lifeboat ‘mona’ both Broughty Ferry Lifeboat’s were tasked to assist police and other emergency service personnel around Queen’s Bridge, Perth.

“This relates to [an] ongoing missing person inquiry. It’s rare that we go as far inland and upriver as this and utilised the inshore boat, our All weather boat and also our XP boat in an attempt to cover as much search area as possible.

“After a four-and-a-half hour multi-agency search nothing was found and police continue their inquiries.”

It is understood that this is related to the ongoing search for missing pensioner, Michael McGannon.