Police launch investigation into two ‘similar’ thefts of gardening equipment in Perth

Police have launched an investigation into two “similar” thefts in Perth over the weekend of October 18.

Gardening items, including an orange and black Echo 520 leaf blower and a green and black Titan TTB669PRW pressure washer, were stolen from a storage shed at Kinross Golf Club.

Officers have said that both of these items are “fairly” old and not worth much in monetary terms but will be expensive to replace.

Two rotovators and a petrol lawn mower were stolen from a shed in Heughfield Road at Bridge of Earn used by the Brig In Bloom charity.

The mower is red and has the words “Brig in Bloom” painted on it.

A statement from police on their Facebook page said: “These items are old and not of high value themselves, but will cost a considerable sum to replace, which is particularly difficult for a charity to do.

“Despite the general similarity in these thefts in terms of timescale and items stolen, we have no direct evidence that they are linked, but as always we will keep an open mind.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigations, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”