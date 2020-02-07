Police launch investigation into racist abuse at a Dundee primary school

Police are investigating claims of racist abuse at a Dundee school.

The probe centres on claims a woman, understood to be the mother of children at Clepington Primary, made a racist remark aimed at a pupil who attends the school.

It is believed that the woman made the comment in the school’s playground while picking her children up during lunch break on Tuesday.

The woman also allegedly made obscene comments towards another pupil at the school.

One parent said: “I think it’s shocking and disgusting if it’s true.

“To lower yourself to that standard and talk to children that way is appalling.”

Police Scotland have also confirmed they are looking into an incident of assault which is alleged to have taken place at the school earlier on the same day.

It is believed that two pupils at the school, one male and one female, attacked another female pupil, pulling her hair and scratching her skin.

The father of the victim said: “It was a vicious attack.

“My daughter was left with her hair pulled out and scratches all over her head. She was quite shaken up and honestly just shocked about it.

“It makes me feel really angry as a parent. She won’t be going back to school until this is all dealt with properly.

“I expect my daughter to be safe at school. They’ve got a duty of care and I don’t think they have held that up.

“I’ve tried to talk to the school about this and they say that they can’t disclose any information.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Inquires are ongoing after a pupil reported being assaulted by two others at Clepington Primary School on Tuesday February 4.

“Officers are also investigating a claim of a racial comment which was made later that day.”

Dundee City Council has been asked to comment.