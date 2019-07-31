Police launch investigation into Mill o’ Mains break-in following spate of similar incidents

Police have launched an investigation into a break-in at Mill o’ Mains following a number of similar incidents in the area in recent weeks.

The latest raid happened on Sunday night when the home of a young family was broken into and personal possessions stolen while they were asleep in bed.

It is believed the thieves got into the house, understood to be on Barra Terrace, through an open window.

Residents who live there told the Tele they were very worried after a string of break-ins and people entering their gardens.

One man, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I went downstairs recently to see someone disappearing out my kitchen door.

“He didn’t take anything but it was a real shock to see someone in my house.”

Lynn McTaggart, 59, said many people in the area were extremely concerned.

She said: “There have been quite a few reports recently of people finding people in their homes and gardens.

“Because of the warm weather people have been leaving their windows open but this is obviously a very dangerous thing to do.

“I’ve been making sure mine are shut but I’m still feeling very anxious about what has been happening. It’s scary and people need to be very vigilant.”

Jim Malone, who recently stood in a council by-election in the North East ward, said: “It’s very worrying to hear about things like this happening in the area.

“There have been several reported cases of people going into gardens and homes. We need to make sure the area is kept safe.

“During the by-election campaign I spoke to several people in Mill o’ Mains who told me they had been broken into.”

Yvonne Mullen of the Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Group said: “I heard what happened to that young family. I was shocked and disgusted. It must have terrifying.”

It is understood police have still to speak to the family involved and there were no other incidents reported over the weekend.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware and are investigating.”