Police launch investigation into ‘linked’ vandalisms in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation following a series of “linked” vandalisms that took place overnight on January 16.

Two cars and a building in Dundee Technology Park had their windows smashed.

Nothing was taken from the cars and the building does not appear to have been entered.

Two houses in Mallaig Avenue also had their windows smashed. Officers have said that one of these incidents took place at 1.25am and the householder was woken by the sound.

A statement from the force said: “Given the closeness of the location, time frame and similar manner in which the windows were broken, these vandalisms are likely to be linked to those at the Technology Park.

“If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”