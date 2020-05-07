Police launch investigation following the death of eight-year-old boy in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after the death of an eight-year-old boy in Dundee.

A large police presence was spotted near the junction with Arthurstone Terrace and Dens Road shortly before 1am yesterday.

Police Scotland confirmed a child had taken unwell at the address before being taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Residents nearby were left shocked following the incident.

One man said there had been three ambulances at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Another resident who lived nearby said he was aware of a police presence at the address from around 4.30am.

He added: “I didn’t hear anything at the time but I was aware of a police car being stationed there from the early hours of yesterday morning.

“There was a police presence there for the remainder of yesterday with people coming and going.

“It’s tragic that anyone has lost their life but especially someone so young.

“My condolences go out to that poor family.”

Another neighbour expressed his shock at the loss.

He said: “I’m so sorry to hear someone has lost their life, we saw the ambulance at the time and also the fact the police have remained at the scene throughout the day yesterday.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “We were made aware of the sudden death of an 8-year-old child around 12.50am on Wednesday May 6.

“The boy took unwell at an address on Dens Road, Dundee, and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”