A police tent was erected in a residential street following the sudden death of a woman in Charleston.

Images of the tent near the bus terminus on Balgarthno Terrace emerged last night, with a Police Scotland spokeswoman confirming a woman had died after being found by officers yesterday afternoon.

“Around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 31 March 2020, police received a report of a sudden death of a woman in Balgarthno Terrace in Dundee,” the spokeswoman said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”