Police launch investigation after woman’s body is found in property in Dundee

An investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found in a property in St Mary’s.

The woman was found at 4.30pm yesterday in the address on St Mungo Terrace.

Police attended the flat after they received a concerned call from a member of the public and found the woman.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that officers attended an address within St Mungo Terrace, Dundee, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday February 18, following a concern call from a member of the public.

“On arrival officers found the body of a woman within the property.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Neighbours were left shocked by the news and Jason Williams, 53, who lives nearby, said: “It was ongoing for some time.

“It was around 5pm and I saw two police officers with battering rams at the door of the property.

“Then about five or six police officers came out and I saw a response ambulance which was unusual.

“About 8pm a black SUV arrived and was parked in the middle of the street.”

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, admitted she wasn’t sure what was going on in the street when she saw the emergency services.

She said: “I saw the police with a battering ram around tea time. Then at the back of seven, that’s when I saw the ambulance.

“I have no idea what it was about though.”

A resident nearby added: “It’s horrible to hear someone has died. My thoughts go out to their family at such a difficult time.”