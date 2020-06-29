Police launch investigation after sudden death of 35-year-old man in Perth

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 35-year-old man in Perth.

Officers were called to the city’s Fechney Park at 6.30pm on June 28.

Local residents said officers could be seen around the building most of the evening, with a forensic team turning up too.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended at Fechney Park in Perth at 6.30pm on Sunday 28 June following the sudden death of a 35-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report with be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”