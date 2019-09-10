Police launch investigation after stone wall ‘badly’ damaged at Angus junction

Police are appealing for information after a section of a stone wall was “badly” damaged at a junction in Birkhill.

The incident, which took place at the junction of Coupar Angus Road and a side street, happened between 8am and 3.30pm on September 2.

A statement from the police said: “This damage could only have been caused by the wall having been struck by a vehicle, and given the extent of the damage caused, the driver of the vehicle involved must have been aware of it.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle involved did not leave any details at the house where the damage happened and has not reported it to police.

“Unless the vehicle involved was a large goods vehicle, it would have sustained noticeable damage in the collision.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, particularly if you have any relevant dash-cam footage, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”