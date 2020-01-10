Police launch investigation after shocking footage of Carnoustie High pupil being dragged by her hair emerges online

Police have launched an investigation after shocking footage emerged of a young girl being dragged along the floor by a fellow pupil in a school corridor.

A 42-second video, recorded inside Carnoustie High School, was uploaded to social media and then widely circulated, causing outrage.

The incident, which has now been viewed thousands of times online, appears to have taken place within a corridor at the school.

And the force has confirmed a second bullying probe is underway after parents of a boy at the school reported his ordeal.

One man, whose son was the victim in the bullying incident, said the 13-year-old was assaulted by a group of older boys on Wednesday afternoon.

He said: “There were around five boys involved in this incident and it was captured on the school’s CCTV.

“We haven’t seen the footage but the boys followed him into a quieter part of the school before one restrained him and another began punching him.

“The school told us to contact the police after they saw the CCTV. My son is only 13 and the boy who punched him was nearer 16.

“Police came up to see us last night in connection with the matter and they were brilliant.

“My son hasn’t been back to the school since as he’s been suffering from severe headaches and his nose has still been bleeding.

“I don’t understand why the school after being given the footage, which was captured on school grounds, wouldn’t contact the police directly.

“The police have said this matter was premeditated and from the school’s perspective I’m disappointed they haven’t been keeping more regular contact with us.”

Both incidents have led to worries of a bullying issue which could be engulfing the Angus school.

The footage online this week showed a 12-year-old girl being pulled by the hair in what was initially perceived to have been a joke, before the girl pleads for the other pupil to “let go”.

The perpetrator then manhandles her back along the corridor while the girl can be heard screeching “let go of me”.

Other girls – who are all believed to be of a similar age – can be heard laughing and

joking while another films it.

The incident was subsequently reported to police who confirmed they were looking into both of the incidents and “inquiries were ongoing”.

Parents were notified by the headteacher via the school app that the pupils involved in the video and their parents had been spoken to and “appropriate action” had been taken.

The dad who spoke to the Tele admitted the latest video was hard to watch.

He said: “I was so disgusted with what I saw. It must have been heartbreaking for the parents.

“They degraded that young girl by conducting themselves in that manner.

“The video has obviously got parents talking but it makes you wonder how long have incidents of this nature been going on?”

Carnoustie Councillor Brian Boyd admitted he hadn’t seen the footage but found the whole incident “very concerning”.

He added: “I’m shocked to hear what has happened at the school. Not only what has happened but the fact someone has decided to film the incident as well.

“I have every confidence the headmaster and staff are working hard to deal with this matter and I hope it is a one-off incident.”

Parents keeping children off school amid bully fear

Angry parents were today keeping their children at home until action is taken to tackle alleged bullying at Carnoustie High.

One mum, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed the school has a long-standing problem with bullying.

She said: “At least three or four families I know are keeping their children home and I am going to contact the school because I don’t want it going down as an unauthorised absence.

“They don’t seem to be able to control this and it has been going on for a while. Carnoustie does have a problem and they should kick bullies out.

“One of my daughters was being bullied by mobile phone until I put a stop to that. I nipped it in the bud.

“We heard that the girl bully in the video was suspended for only three days.

“It is no use, they should be expelled because they treat it like a holiday.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “All incidents, complaints and allegations of bullying are taken seriously.

“We advise our young people to report any incidents immediately to staff so they can be investigated and addressed promptly and effectively.

“No school is immune to issues of bullying and none of our schools are complacent in this regard. All of our schools are required to involve and consult the school community in order to devise, publicise and implement a school anti-bullying policy.

“Angus Council, our schools, and specifically our young people, also participated in a joint anti-bullying campaign with the NSPCC Scotland and respect me (Scotland’s anti-bullying service) which had a particular focus on online bullying and aimed to raise awareness and educate young people, parents and practitioners about the issue and how to prevent it.

“In addition to reporting incidents to staff, any young person concerned about bullying can also contact Childline 24-7, 365 days a year by phoning 0800 1111 or by going to their website www.childline.org.uk”