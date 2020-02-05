Police launch investigation after reports of a stabbing in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation following reports of a stabbing on a Dundee street on Tuesday night.

An area around Dunholm Terrace was at the centre of the investigation after officers were called to the scene shortly before 8pm.

An eyewitness has described seeing police activity in the area and said he had heard someone had been the victim of a stabbing.

Abdul Haq, 31, who owns nearby Charleston Convenience Store, said: “When I came into the store just after 8pm last night I saw two police cars running about and an ambulance at the scene.

“Then an older lady, who is one of my customers, came into the shop and said she’d heard there had maybe been two men fighting and somebody was stabbed.

“But I never saw anything other than the police and ambulance over there.

“There was no police tape or anything like that.”

Another resident said council staff were cleaning a door at the instruction of the police near the junction with Dunholm Road shortly before midnight.

The man, who lives near the area, said he wasn’t surprised to hear of last night’s events and added: “The area where this happened has had issues in the past.

“Social media was rife with rumours of forensic officers on the scene and blood over nearby premises.

“When I came around all I could see was a council boy cleaning the door and he said he didn’t know what had happened.

“All he could tell me was they were asked to come after the police had been here.

“I don’t think it could have been a serious as people feared with no police on site.”

Another woman, who declined to be named, said: “It’s terrible to hear that.

“I hope everyone is okay.”

While one dog walker said: “I didn’t see anything last night but it’s terrible to hear something as violent as this has happened in the area.”

Videos also appeared on social media platform Snapchat during the incident.

A police vehicle could be seen in the background of the video while a voice can be heard saying “there is blood everywhere”.

The Tele contacted Police Scotland who confirmed there was no threat to the wider public in the hours after the initial report came in.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Officers were called to an address in Dunholm Terrace, Dundee at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, 4 February, following a report of a serious assault.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”