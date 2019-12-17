Police launch investigation after man’s body is found in house in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Charleston in the early hours of Monday morning.

There was an ongoing police presence in the area throughout the morning, with one motorist saying he had seen a police car on South Road from around 7am.

Police Scotland discovered the man shortly after 3am and said “inquires are ongoing”.

Neighbours explained they were unaware of the nature of the police probe and could only confirm officers had been on the scene for a number of hours.

One neighbour said she became concerned after police remained parked on the kerb throughout the course of the day.

She added: “I’ve only seen the one police car situated there but as the days gone on, it has become more unusual to see officers here for such a long period of time.”

Another resident said there had been no door to door inquiries conducted by police at the nearby homes.

She added: “I was aware the police had been there from the morning and they were still here at around 4pm.

“Police haven’t come to our door in connection with whatever has happened.”

One man said he had seen one female officer chatting with three woman outside the address.

He added: “I think the woman were potentially neighbours and they looked shell-shocked.

“When I saw the police there at 7am yesterday, they were still there hours later and I knew something bad must have happened.

“I’m shocked to hear someone has died and my condolences go out to the man’s family.”

A spokesperson said for the force added: “Police in Dundee were called to a property in South Road at around 3.20am on Monday December 16 following the sudden death of a 36-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”